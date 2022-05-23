Social Commissioner Schmidt on a project visit in Duisburg

Nicholas Schmidt, EU Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights, discovered the company’s plans to switch to more climate-neutral steel production through the use of hydrogen during a visit to thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG in Duisburg today (Monday). Regarding the huge potential of green transformation, Nicholas Schmidt said: “We estimate that up to 1 million jobs could be created across the EU by 2030. However, it takes a huge effort to get everyone involved. Training and qualifications are the key to success. They guarantee The continued existence of high-quality jobs in the Ruhr region and in other regions of the European Union affected by the transition.”

Together with MEP Dennis Radtke, he toured the real hydrogen laboratory in blast furnace 8 at the thyssenkrupp Quarter site and spoke to industrial workers and company representatives at Europe’s largest steel site. The focus was on the social challenges of a green transition. He also stopped by the Duisburg Action Fund to learn more about the EU-funded project. Schmidt exchanged ideas with young people receiving support from Werkkiste Youth Career Assistance as part of their inter-company training. The “NRW Training Programme” funded by the European Social Fund promotes training places for approximately 1,000 young people with initial difficulties in disadvantaged areas of North Rhine-Westphalia each year. In Duisburg, the program was successfully implemented by Duisburger Werkkiste.

Then Schmidt travels to Wolfsburg G7 meeting of labor and social affairs ministers. The meeting will deal with thatTheme “Just Go – Make It Work”. Organized under the German G7 presidency, the conference brings together labor and employment ministers from Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as representatives from social partners and civil society. On the agenda are issues such as ensuring social justice in managing Europe’s green transition, improving safety and health at work, and strengthening the EU’s role in international sustainable value chains. Commissioner Schmidt will speak on the topic “Shaping Climate Change in a Socially Just Way”. On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, he will be joined by Marty Walsh, US Secretary of Labor, Carla Caltrow, Canadian Minister for Employment, Human Resources and Disability Inclusion, and Jay Ryder, Director General of International Labour OrganizationMeets.

