June 24, 2024

So short! Nike’s US apparel for the 2024 Olympics is causing problems

Eileen Curry June 24, 2024 2 min read
Sport1

A few days ago, Nike introduced clothing for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. However, the US track and field team was met with heavy criticism.

In Paris this summer, the world’s best athletes will compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games and proudly represent their country. But choosing the right uniform for track and field athletes in the United States is not very well received – quite the opposite.

{ “placeholderType”: “MREC” }

A few days ago, at an event in Paris, sporting goods manufacturer Nike provided insight into the new track and field equipment that American athletes will be wearing in the summer.

Nike presents a bold women’s uniform for the Olympics

While the men’s outfit consists of blue trousers that reach mid-thigh and a red and blue tank top, the women’s bright pink dress is causing a stir. Because the suit is cut very high, the dress ends on the legs at the top of the hips.

If you click here, you will see the Instagram content and agree to include your data in Instagram privacy policy Processed for the purposes described. SPORT1 has no effect on this data processing. You also have the option to activate all social tools. You can find information about cancellation here.

Immediately after the show, several female athletes spoke out and criticized Nike for it. For example, from Paralympic runner Femita Ayanbeko: “It has to be a joke. I am a mother, I cannot expose myself like this.”

{ “placeholderType”: “MREC” }

See also  Colin Kaepernick: There might be a lot of teams interested

Athletics stars: The body “requires extensive intimate care”

Former American athlete Lauren Fleischman also expressed her dissatisfaction, saying: “Women’s shirts should enhance mental and physical performance. “If this uniform were really beneficial for physical performance, men would wear it.”

the The New York Times He even wrote: “When the suit was demonstrated, it seemed to require extensive intimate care.”

Female athletes have the option of wearing men’s clothing – at the Nike show, a female athlete also appeared in a different version of the outfit, wearing longer pants like men’s clothing. But Fleishman says, “It’s about respect. This dress code shouldn’t be a choice.”

This year the Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11. The Paralympics begin approximately two and a half weeks later on August 28 and continue until September 8.

{ “placeholderType”: “MREC” }

When asked by several media outlets, the American company initially did not want to answer whether Nike would change the women’s uniform again by then.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Test matches before the European Nations Cup – “Orange” raises enthusiasm after the break against Canada – Sports

June 24, 2024 Eileen Curry
5 min read

Switzerland Germany, EM 2024: Nati match in live tape

June 23, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Fulda Saints are strengthening themselves with players from the USA

June 23, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

1 min read

Wildfires in Canada: Maximum security prison with more than 200…

June 24, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

June 24, 2024 (07:42 UTC)

June 24, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

So short! Nike’s US apparel for the 2024 Olympics is causing problems

June 24, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Flight Simulator 2024: Technical details

June 24, 2024 Gilbert Cox