‘So far unrecognized connection’: Herpes virus can cause cancer

The Epstein-Barr virus has long been considered a possible carcinogen. According to experts, a specific component of the virus can lead to the development of cancer.

Frankfurt – Loud Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) About 90 percent of people carry the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which belongs to the herpes virus family.

A study on Epstein-Barr herpes virus: link to cancer confirmed

Now researchers have more accurately decoded the effect of the virus and found that a specific protein component of EBV leads to the development of cancer, fr.de explains. in Stadyfound in the professional magazine nature It was published, scientists have a link between the pathogen cancer further occupation.

In a study, the team led by Julia Su-Cho Lee of the University of California, San Diego, investigated exactly where in the genome the virus protein was located. Analyzes of different human cell cultures revealed that the genome on chromosome 11 contains many copies of a DNA sequence that is similar to the docking sequence in the genetic code of Epstein-Barr virus.

In accordance with this, the Epstein-Barr virus causes cells in the human body to deteriorate by docking with virus proteins in a particularly fragile spot on our chromosome 11. According to experts, the resulting fractions favor the appearance of cancer. Experiments have reportedly shown for the first time how a viral protein ruptures a fragile site in the genome. “We have thus discovered a previously unrecognized relationship between EBV and changes in chromosome 11,” Lee and her team reported as part of the study.

If DNA is damaged in this way, cells can degrade, which can lead to cancer. According to the study, an evaluation of data from 2,439 tumor types and 38 cancer types showed that cancer tumors from patients with latent EBV infection had abnormalities on chromosome 11 more frequently. Thus, the re-emergence of the virus in the human body can increase the risk of developing certain types of cancer.

According to the experts, this discovery opens the possibility of screening people specifically for this risk factor for EBV-related diseases. In addition, knowledge can be used to prevent the emergence of such diseases by preventing DNA from attaching protein to cells.

The carcinogenic effect of the Epstein-Barr virus: German experts call for a vaccine

Also at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and me German Center for Infection Research (DZIF) The carcinogenic effect of the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is more accurately deciphered. “Everything has been checked so far Human oncolytic viruses solve cancer in a completely different way Explains Professor Henri-Jacques Delecluse, DZIF scientist at the DKFZ and head of several research projects on the carcinogenic effects of EBV.

Therefore, Delecluse and his team have been advocating the rapid development of a preventive EBV vaccination for some time. “Even the first infection,” confirms Delecluse, “presents a risk of developing cancer.” DZIF press release. (Mercury)

