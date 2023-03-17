Snowboarder – Skateboarder Norl takes the lead in the World Cup – Sport

Live from dpa news channel

Vaisonnaz (dpa) – Snowboarder Martin Norell celebrates his sixth World Cup victory, thus taking the lead in the general classification.

The 29-year-old won in Vicsonaz, Switzerland, ahead of Spain’s Alvaro Romero and Italy’s Lorenzo Sommareva. After fully securing the World Cup last winter, the man from Landshut is traveling to the end of the season with the best of prospects.

“I’m really tired,” Norell said, “It was stressful today.” The World Cup runner-up said that the joy of winning the second this season was great. The race in Veisonaz is a classic.

In the women’s category, Charlotte Banks, leader in the general classification, celebrated her fifth consecutive victory. The only German female debutant, Jana Fischer, was tenth. The final competitions for the winter season will be held in Canada from March 24-26.

