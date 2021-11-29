World

Snow in: Guests of the English pub spend their third night in the pub

November 29, 2021
Esmond Barker

About 60 people in the UK are stuck in this pub.

Because of the snow and wind on the weekend, visitors to a pub in the north of England had to spend a third night in the pub. Nicola Townsend, owner of the Tan Hill Inn, said Monday morning on BBC radio that it was still not clear when the road to the pub in Yorkshire Dales National Park could be cleaned again.

The 61 guests were stranded after the band Aussies featured on the cover Friday night. Autumn Storm Arwen also caused traffic chaos in other parts of Great Britain and caused blackouts in many homes.

