Snow in: Guests of the English pub spend their third night in the pub

About 60 people in the UK are stuck in this pub.

Because of the snow and wind on the weekend, visitors to a pub in the north of England had to spend a third night in the pub. Nicola Townsend, owner of the Tan Hill Inn, said Monday morning on BBC radio that it was still not clear when the road to the pub in Yorkshire Dales National Park could be cleaned again.

The 61 guests were stranded after the band Aussies featured on the cover Friday night. Autumn Storm Arwen also caused traffic chaos in other parts of Great Britain and caused blackouts in many homes.

Pub goers spent time with karaoke, pub quizzes, and board games, Townsend reported. Many have already booked a room for Saturday night in a hotel restaurant. Others slept on sofas or mattresses on the floor.

Alcohol is now restricted

“We have a lot to eat,” Townsend told British broadcaster ITV. “It sounds like a bit of a cliché, but people have come as strangers and are going away as friends.” One woman is said to have expressed a desire not to leave at all. One of the guests seemed to be enjoying the country. He relaxed and told the BBC the mood was very good. “We still have a lot of beer.”

Meanwhile, a group of people who gave birth to a baby left with the help of special vehicles. Townsend continued to limit the serving of alcoholic beverages until after 3 p.m.

Snow in for commercial

Pictures showed snow accumulating around the cars and the pub building. Townsend explained that the real problem was the wind. Obstacles, including the building and vehicles parked around it, snowed.