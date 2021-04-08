Snooker: Nüßle succeeds at the World Cup qualifying premiere

The road to the World Cup on April 17th in Sheffield is still long. Of the 112 qualifying participants, only 16 received a World Cup ticket, and Nüßle would have to win three more rounds. The World Cup Final will be held in front of the public again this year as the first indoor event in Great Britain. The World Snooker Federation announced on Wednesday. The final on May 2 and 3 is expected to be able to utilize the full audience capacity at the Crucible Theater.

As the tournament progressed, more and more spectators were being accepted. In the first round, which runs from April 17-21, an occupancy rate of 33 percent is planned. Distance rules still apply between groups of spectators. In the second round, capacity was increased to 50, in the quarter-finals and semi-finals to 75 percent. Hence it is no longer necessary to define a minimum distance. Mask requirements exist during the entire course.

The Snooker World Cup is part of a government pilot project in the UK to gradually allow spectators to return to major events.