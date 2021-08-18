Snapchat Trends: A new tool that shows the most popular keywords

Snapchat has released a new tool to help marketers research current trends for the platform. Keywords can be compared and the rotors show exactly how the keywords are being used by users.

with the New Snapchat Trends On the other hand, users can access an overview of the currently particularly popular keywords. On the other hand, users can search for keywords themselves and look at their evolution over time. The tool can be used all over the world. So far, however, only one keyword usage can be examined in the USA, Canada, UK and Australia. Snapchat is leaving it open whether and when more countries will be added.

A trend’s popularity score is measured on a scale from 0 to 100. Therefore, frequent use of a keyword is marked with the number 100. A keyword’s popularity, which has evolved over time, can be seen over the course of one year. The Snapchat Trends app homepage also shows recently searched keywords – even if the total search volume is lower than other popular keywords.

Inspiration for marketers

The Snapchat Trends feature will be of particular interest to marketers and advertisers. Interested Snapchatters can also check out the latest trends here. On the other hand, marketers can get inspired for future campaigns and research topics that are currently moving Snapchat users. On the other hand, Snapchat Trends can be used to examine the context – such as user stories – in which ads are shown.

If you want to compare different keywords with each other, you can enter them one by one in the search. The development of the respective keywords over the same period is then shown.

© Snapchat

The carousel shows how to use the keyword

A particularly useful feature is the display of snapshots, which relate to the directions examined. This not only allows marketers to search for terms that are particularly popular today, but also exactly how to use keywords. Snapshots are displayed in a pie chart below the graph.

© Snapchat

The new feature, which, like Google Trends, provides a good overview of the latest developments on the platform, can be a useful tool for marketers. Being active on Snapchat can definitely come in handy, especially for brands whose target group is here. In the past quarter, the platform recorded a significant increase in daily users and income.