Smuggled meat sandwich in Brave New World after Brexit

Customs officials seized a pork sandwich from a truck driver who entered the Netherlands by ferry from Britain despite the man’s enthusiastic pleas to at least leave him the bread.

Other customs officials search bags in the trunk of a car and argue whether they should seize a box of smuggled sardines.

The scenes, broadcast by the current affairs program in the Netherlands, showed the strict enforcement of import rules after Brexit after Britain completed its separation from the European Union on December 31, and made new arrangements for travel, trade, immigration and security cooperation. Effect.

“Welcome to Brexit, sir,” a customs officer said to the truck driver with a laugh. “Can you take meat and leave me bread?” The driver pleads in vain. The officer replied, “I’m sorry.”