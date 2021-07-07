World

‘Smashing success’: A four-day week proved to be worthwhile in Iceland

July 7, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/4

    The world’s largest trial took place four days a week in Iceland.

  • 2/4

    Several employees felt less pressure afterwards, but were equally productive.

  • 4/4

    Employees of the Reykjavik City Council and other government institutions participated in the project.

Work for less for the same pay! This model has been successfully tested in Iceland: between 2015 and 2019, several companies in Reykjavik City Council and other government institutions offered a four-day week. A total of 2,500 employees participated. They didn’t have to fear any loss of wages, reports “BBC”.

less pressure

Publication date: 06/07/2021 at 3:40 pm

Last update: July 6, 2021 at 3:40 pm

READ  New easing in Loerrach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *