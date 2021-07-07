‘Smashing success’: A four-day week proved to be worthwhile in Iceland

1/4 The world’s largest trial took place four days a week in Iceland.

Work for less for the same pay! This model has been successfully tested in Iceland: between 2015 and 2019, several companies in Reykjavik City Council and other government institutions offered a four-day week. A total of 2,500 employees participated. They didn’t have to fear any loss of wages, reports “BBC”.

As results of research now published for the British Research Center Autonomy and the Association for Sustainable Democracy (Alda) in Iceland show, productivity has remained the same or even improved with shorter working hours.

“This study shows that the world’s largest attempt at a shorter work week in the public sector has been overwhelmingly successful in every way,” said Will Strong, Head of Research.

Workers reported feeling less stressed. In addition, their health and work-life balance improved. The risk of developing burnout diseases was also significantly reduced, according to the study analysis.

Some unions have now managed to renegotiate working hours. This means that 86 percent of employees have shorter working hours with a full workload or at least have the right to do so.

According to Strong, the public sector is poised to be a “pioneer of shorter work weeks.”

“The Icelandic journey to a shorter working week shows us that it is not only possible to work less these days, but that gradual change is also possible,” says Gudmundur Haraldsson, scientist at Alda.