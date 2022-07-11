Slimbook Executive 14 and 16: Linux Ultrabooks with 90Hz Display and Core i 12000

Photo: Slimbook

The updated Linux ultrabook follows the Slimbook Executive Slimbook 4 series with the Ryzen 7 5700U, but is based on Intel hybrid CPUs from the Alder Lake-H processor family and optionally on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPU. A 14″ or 16″ high-resolution 90Hz LTPS monitor is also offered.

Regeneration with Alder Lake-H and Ampere

After the Slimbook 4, Spanish hardware distributor Slimbook, which specializes in Linux, introduced two new models in its laptop portfolio with the Slimbook Executive 14 and Slimbook Executive 16, which now have a hybrid CPU in the form of a Core i7-12700H (tested) and in 16-inch model case, based on the custom Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU with 2,560 shades.

The Slimbook Executive’s 14- or 16-inch LTPS monitor has a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels or 2560 x 1600 pixels in a 16:10 format and offers a refresh rate of 90 Hz, which is enough for office and gaming as well. Monitors should have a maximum brightness of 400 cd/m² and cover 99 percent of the sRGB color space.

14 cores, 20 threads, 64 GB DDR4

The official specs for the two Linux ultrabooks state the following:

Slimbook Executive 14 and 16

Intel Core i7-12700H (6P + 8E)

8, 16, 32 or 64 GB DDR4-3200 CL22-22-22

256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB M.2 NVMe SSD

Iris Xe (14-inch) and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU (16-inch) laptop

LTPS matte HD display with 90Hz 2880 x 1800 pixels (14 inches) 2,560 x 1,600 pixels (16 inches)

Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

99 Wh (14″) and 82 Wh (16″)

With dimensions of 309 x 215 x 15 mm (14 in) and 355 x 245 x 20 mm (16 in), the notebooks weigh 1.2 and 1.5 kg. The batteries can be supplied with up to 90 watts of power for the smaller model and 120 watts for the larger model via fast charging. The casing is made entirely of aluminum and has a magnesium alloy; The speakers are THX certified.

With regard to the external connection, the devices offer the following connections:

Slimbook Executive 14 and 16

1 x HDMI 2.0

2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 at 5Gbps

1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps DisplayPort 1.4a

1 x Thunderbolt 4 40Gbps DisplayPort 1.4a

Many Linux distributions like Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, Debian 11, KDE neon as well as Pop! _OS 22.04 LTS and the latest platform OS 6.1.0 are available as operating systems, but also Windows 11 Home and Pro as well as dual-boot systems can be preconfigured.

Available now from 1299 €

The Slimbook Executive 14 with i7-12700H and Iris Xe costs €1,299 in the base configuration with 8GB DDR4-3200 memory and 256GB SSD, while the Slimbook Executive 16 with dedicated GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop starts at 1,599 euro. Both models are already live Via the manufacturer’s online store Available.

Provides more information Slimbook’s official website.