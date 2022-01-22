Slalom in Kitzbühel: Straßer on “Schweinsberg” among the top 15

Germany’s slalom hopeful Linus Strasser wanted to restore Olympic self-confidence in the legendary slalom at the Gänslernhange. But this did not work. Munich simply does not warm up to Kitzbühel. In the first round he made a fatal mistake during the last transition and lost a lot of time, in the second the 29-year-old led with caution. In the end, Straßer’s words could be clearly heard: “Du Schweinsberg.” In the end, it was enough for 14th place. “The line between entry and exit is very narrow,” the Munich player said on ARD.

After all, Straßer has scored points again after three zeroes in the previous four goal rounds of the season. At the legendary Ganslernhang, this was the first since 2015.

Briton Reading celebrates historic victory

Surprisingly, the victory in Kitzbühel went to Brett Dave Riding. The Briton won in heavy snow against Norwegians Lukas Brathin (+0.38 s) and Henrik Kristofferson (+ 0.65 s). It’s Great Britain’s first World Cup victory.

Anton Tremmel moved from 30th to 17th – the Bavarian also benefited from numerous retirements. Only 19 out of 30 starters made it to the end.