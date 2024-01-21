Slalom in Kitzbühel: Linus Strasser wins, Daniel Yule takes third place

– Daniel Jol takes the next place on the podium in Kitzbühel The Swiss finished third in the Gänslerhnung – behind Linus Strasser and a man known as the Failed King.

He knows how to be fast here: Daniel Jol, a two-time winner in Kitzbühel, will finish third in 2024. Photography: George Hochmuth (AFP)

Maybe it's fear and respect that drives Christopher Jacobsen. Who doesn't understand that?

The Swede has always been fast in his career as a slalom skier, even leading Schladming in 2022 – and then being eliminated. Like it often. In half of his races, the 29-year-old failed to finish or missed the second heat. And now, this Sunday in Kitzbühel, Jacobsen is in the lead again after the first round. But he breaks the top and loses his lead. Because he gets faster and faster towards the end, he still takes second place.

At the race weekend in Hahnenkamm, German Linus Strasser won the slalom for the third time.

And with them on the podium is a man who knows exactly how to be fast on the Ganslern slope: Daniel Jol has won two of his six slalom victories on this slope – including last year. Now he ranks third.

Loïc Meillard, who last finished fifth at Wengen, is second best on his team in eighth. Like Millard, Marc Rochat also lost two places in the second race and finished tenth. Apart from the trio, no other Swiss made the decision. Luca Aerni was eliminated in the first round, as were Tanguy Nef and Reto Schmidiger. Noel von Grünigen missed the second round in 34th place.

