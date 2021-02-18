Skyward Sword Grafikvergleich (Wii & Nintendo Switch) • Nintendo Connect

It was also at the Nintendo Direct show yesterday The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD It was announced on July 16, 2020 Nintendo Switch Will appear (Informed us). The original Wii is now nearly ten years old, shines in a new high-res look, has apt controls and can now also compete in the following graphics comparison video:

In this game, you will experience the oldest story in the chronology of The Legend of Zelda and travel with Link to a world above the clouds and to unknown depths to find his childhood friend Zelda. Equipped with a sword and shield, Link faces powerful opponents in battle, solving challenging puzzles and flying on the back of a giant cloud bird through this epic adventure.

Revised controls for TV and Manual mode

If you play with two Joy-Con controllers, this will be your sword and shield. Swing the right Joy-Con to allow Link to swing his sword through the game. Use the left-hand Joy-Con to raise Link’s shield and repel enemy attacks. Various objects and aids can also be used with movement control, such as bows and arrows or bombs. For the first time, you can also play this adventure with button controls and so on in manual or play mode Nintendo Switch Lite experience. With this control method, your left sword is moved by the right control wire.