Sky Collaboration: Soon you’ll get an additional bundle for free

Sky, DAZN, RTL and Co.: where you can watch football matches

Client sky We can look forward to – from now on in Great Britain and soon in Germany as well.

A Europe-wide collaboration with the already announced pay-TV giant has now begun. Soon you will also become a German subscriber to sky Bring thousands of hours of movies and series at no additional costs.

Sky cooperates with US broadcast portal – free for German customers

Suits, Downton Abbey, The Office, Kardashians…just a small selection of the Peacock collection. The NBC-Universal streaming service offers more than 7,000 hours of movies and series.





Sky wants to make NBC’s streaming service Peacock available to its German customers this year at no additional charge. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

It will also soon be available to German Sky customers – at no additional cost. Only requirement: Customer must link their Sky account to Peacock account once. The streaming service is now explaining this to British customers on its website.

The pay-TV provider has announced its summer collaboration with Peacock (>> here’s the info). It is a logical move, after all, both providers belong to the American company Comcast.









Peacock will soon be made available to all Sky German customers. Foto: picture alliance / Associated Press

The collaboration between Sky and NBC has begun in Europe

Starting off in Europe. Customers in Great Britain and Ireland have been able to link their Sky account to a Peacock account for free since Tuesday. This also applies to Sky-Ticket subscribers.

Peacock will then be accessed via the SkyQ platform like many other third-party apps such as DAZN or Netflix.

The peacock should come to Germany before the end of the year

This should also be possible for subscribers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy before the end of the year. However, Sky has not announced a specific date yet.

