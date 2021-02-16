Ski World Cup in Ribbon: Giant Slalom Parallel to Women

international
Follow the World Championship skating races in Cortina directly at the strip.
And nobody qualifies here either. We’re sure only one Swiss woman will participate in the final this afternoon. Wendy Holdener puts out an exclamation point at Best Time and will race against Nina O Brien in the afternoon.
Big problems on both sides, especially with Woodward, who gets thrown out afterward, but that’s not enough for Barozzi either.
The Japanese are slipping away, and so are the Finnish women in difficulty. Once again, no one is eligible.
14th place Charlotte Ling from Valais, both miss the race in the afternoon.
The Russian is eliminated and Gray is allowed to tear, but he also misses the afternoon.
Escher shows a good performance, missing the final by 18 hundredths.
They both jump back over a second and miss the final.
Katie Hensen drops, Camille Rust 1.12 seconds behind 1st place. So, there is only one Swiss woman in the afternoon.
Once again, they both clearly missed the afternoon race.
They both drift a lot and miss an afternoon race.
Tessa Worley might hope for a spot in the Final, while the guest falls.
Tkachenko says goodbye on the way, Filser ranks 4 medium, but far behind Holdener.
Stephanie Bronner expels Lara Gott Bahrami from Ticino. You will not be in the final. Slokar forgives her good start down.
The Italian missed the move. Hudson is still hoping.
AJ Hurt is located behind Gut-Behrami. Siebenhofer with them.
Yasmina Suter will miss the final, and that also applies to her fellow rider.
Lara Gott Behrami is now on the dismissal seat after the Swede’s good performance.
Both women bring in the barrel well, a new Bahrami Goat in 7.
Liensberger is second on the red track, so Gut-Behrami is now sixth, and she has to worry about where.
Frasse Sorbett is also seated in front of Lara Gut-Behrami.
Holdner got off to a bad start, but she got her new best time. As Hrovat set a new best time on the other track, Gut-Behrami now jumped one second back.
Tina Rubnick with the best new time at Blue Court and Gritsch sits in front of Gut-Behrami.
Stjernesund with big problems. It poses no danger to Gut-Behrami. Lysedal without problems.
Lara Gott Bahrami got off to a bad start. You lost 45 percent of a hundred in Brignone, that sooner.
With some problems Moltzan but much faster than Pacino. Brignoni will qualify for the final with a good lead.
Gold candidate Petra Vltova is eliminated. Marta Pacino takes 33.68 seconds.
We welcome you to the qualifiers for the women’s gigantic slalom parallel race.
Who will spot the fastest eight times in each tournament and compete for medals in the afternoon?