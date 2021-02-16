sport

Ski World Cup in Ribbon: Giant Slalom Parallel to Women

February 16, 2021
Eileen Curry

international

Follow the World Championship skating races in Cortina directly at the strip.

HUML Zazie CZE and SZOLLOS Noa ISR

And nobody qualifies here either. We’re sure only one Swiss woman will participate in the final this afternoon. Wendy Holdener puts out an exclamation point at Best Time and will race against Nina O Brien in the afternoon.

BARUZZI FARRIOL Francesca ARG and WOODWARD Sarah GBR

Big problems on both sides, especially with Woodward, who gets thrown out afterward, but that’s not enough for Barozzi either.

MIZUTANI Miho JPN and PYKALAINEN Erika FIN

The Japanese are slipping away, and so are the Finnish women in difficulty. Once again, no one is eligible.

LINGG, Charlotte Lee, Vannesel, Kim Bell

14th place Charlotte Ling from Valais, both miss the race in the afternoon.

GORNOSTAEVA box Anastasia RSF and GRAY Cassidy CAN

The Russian is eliminated and Gray is allowed to tear, but he also misses the afternoon.

Escher Emma Gere and Shanova Maria BLR

Escher shows a good performance, missing the final by 18 hundredths.

DVORNIK Neja SLO and LUTHMAN Jonna SWE

They both jump back over a second and miss the final.

RAST Camille SUI and HENSIEN Katie USA

Katie Hensen drops, Camille Rust 1.12 seconds behind 1st place. So, there is only one Swiss woman in the afternoon.

ESCANE Doriane FRA and RIIS-JOHANNESSEN Kristina NOR

They both drift a lot and miss an afternoon race.

Guest Charlie GBR and WORLEY Tessa FRA

Tessa Worley might hope for a spot in the Final, while the guest falls.

TKACHENKO Ekaterina RSF vs. FILSER Andrea GER

Tkachenko says goodbye on the way, Filser ranks 4 medium, but far behind Holdener.

BRUNNER Stephanie Ott and SLOKAR Andreja SLO

Stephanie Bronner expels Lara Gott Bahrami from Ticino. You will not be in the final. Slokar forgives her good start down.

HUDSON Piera NZL and DELLA MEA Lara ITA

The Italian missed the move. Hudson is still hoping.

HURT AJ USA vs. SIEBENHOFER Ramona AUT

AJ Hurt is located behind Gut-Behrami. Siebenhofer with them.

PIROVANO Laura ITA gegen SUTER Jasmina SUI

Yasmina Suter will miss the final, and that also applies to her fellow rider.

Alfand Estelle Sui and Ando Asa GBN

Lara Gott Behrami is now on the dismissal seat after the Swede’s good performance.

O BRIEN Nina USA and TILLEY Alex GBR

Both women bring in the barrel well, a new Bahrami Goat in 7.

Linsberger Katarina Ott and Dwyer Lena Gere

Liensberger is second on the red track, so Gut-Behrami is now sixth, and she has to worry about where.

FRASSE SOMBET Coralie FRA, GASIENICA-DANIEL Maryna POL

Frasse Sorbett is also seated in front of Lara Gut-Behrami.

GRITSCH Franziska AUT and RBNIK Tina SLO

Tina Rubnick with the best new time at Blue Court and Gritsch sits in front of Gut-Behrami.

STJERNESUND Thea Louise NOR and LYSDAHL Kristin NOR

Stjernesund with big problems. It poses no danger to Gut-Behrami. Lysedal without problems.

GUT-BEHRAMI Lara SUI und HECTOR Sara SWE

Lara Gott Bahrami got off to a bad start. You lost 45 percent of a hundred in Brignone, that sooner.

BRIGNONE Federica ITA und MOLTZAN Paula USA

With some problems Moltzan but much faster than Pacino. Brignoni will qualify for the final with a good lead.

VLHOVA Petra SVK and BASSINO Marta ITA

Gold candidate Petra Vltova is eliminated. Marta Pacino takes 33.68 seconds.

We welcome you to the qualifiers for the women’s gigantic slalom parallel race.

Who will spot the fastest eight times in each tournament and compete for medals in the afternoon?

