Ski jump: Mixed team takes second place in Oslo

It was the first mixed-team competition since the Beijing Olympics, when five athletes, including Daniela Irashko-Stolls, were disqualified for their suits. Since Austria, Germany, Japan and Norway each had to deal with at least one elimination, the other medals behind Slovenia surprisingly went to the Russian team and Canada.

The ÖSV team modified the Olympics a day after the victories of Sarah Marietta Kramer and Stefan Kraft at Lillehammer. However, it was clear that the first victory in the mixed team competition, which was held for the fifth time only in the World Cup, was out of reach. Olympic champion Ursa Bugatag, Nika Kriznar & Co. led by 75.2 points. On the other hand, hosts Norway were only 0.8 points behind Austria. Out of the way for the podium finish, Japan was fourth and Germany fifth.

Power at its best, Kramer struggles with the hill

After his victories at Lahti and Lillehammer, Kraft was also in excellent shape in Oslo. On the other hand, Cramer, who celebrated her seventh win of the season at Lillehammer Thursday, didn’t get off to a perfect start at her first show in Oslo. “Any idea what it is. I forget a little jump away,” said the Salzburg native.

On Saturday and Sunday there will be two singles competitions at Holmenkollen. At the weekend, Kramer could already win the World Cup as a whole for the first time, and is currently 244 points ahead of Krezner. After Norway’s Raw Air competitions, there are still two competitions left in Oberhof next week.