sport

Ski jump: Mixed team takes second place in Oslo

March 4, 2022
Eileen Curry

Ski jump

On Friday in Oslo, Austria also landed on the podium in the second mixed tag team competition of the season. The ÖSV quartet of Chiara Kreuzer, Sara Marietta Kramer, Manuel Wittner and Stefan Kraft had to admit defeat to the superior Slovenian team. Third place went to Norway.

04.03.2022 16.01.2020

Online since today, 4:01 p.m.


(Update: 5:45pm)

It was the first mixed-team competition since the Beijing Olympics, when five athletes, including Daniela Irashko-Stolls, were disqualified for their suits. Since Austria, Germany, Japan and Norway each had to deal with at least one elimination, the other medals behind Slovenia surprisingly went to the Russian team and Canada.

The ÖSV team modified the Olympics a day after the victories of Sarah Marietta Kramer and Stefan Kraft at Lillehammer. However, it was clear that the first victory in the mixed team competition, which was held for the fifth time only in the World Cup, was out of reach. Olympic champion Ursa Bugatag, Nika Kriznar & Co. led by 75.2 points. On the other hand, hosts Norway were only 0.8 points behind Austria. Out of the way for the podium finish, Japan was fourth and Germany fifth.

Power at its best, Kramer struggles with the hill

After his victories at Lahti and Lillehammer, Kraft was also in excellent shape in Oslo. On the other hand, Cramer, who celebrated her seventh win of the season at Lillehammer Thursday, didn’t get off to a perfect start at her first show in Oslo. “Any idea what it is. I forget a little jump away,” said the Salzburg native.

See also  Canada overtakes Italy and advances to fourth place

On Saturday and Sunday there will be two singles competitions at Holmenkollen. At the weekend, Kramer could already win the World Cup as a whole for the first time, and is currently 244 points ahead of Krezner. After Norway’s Raw Air competitions, there are still two competitions left in Oberhof next week.

Mixed competition in the World Cup Oslo

The final result:
1. Slovenia 942.9
Ursa Bogataj 127.5 / 120.5
Lovro Kos 130.5 / 123.5
Nika Kriznar 121.5 / 118.0
Timmy Zajk 130.5 / 132.0
2. Austria 867.7
kiara cruiser 111.0 / 105.0
Manuel Wittner 122.0 / 130.0
Sarah Marietta Kramer 114.0 / 119.0
Stephen Craft 125.0 / 130.0
3. Norway 866.9
Anna Oden Strom 111.5 / 105.0
Robert Johansson 123.0 / 131.0
Selji Obseth 118.0 / 122.5
Halvor Aigner Grandrod 124.0 / 129.0
4. Japan 847.5
Sarah Takanashi 123.0 / 118.5
Yukiya Sato 121.5 / 120.5
Yuki Ito 111.0 / 107.0
Ryu Yu Kobayashi 126.0 / 127.5
5. Germany 832.9
Julian Seyfarth 110.5 / 95.5
Marcus Eisenbechler 128.5 / 128.5
Catherine Althouse 122.0 / 125.0
Karl Geiger 107.5 / 125.5
6. Finland 665.5
Jenny Rawtionaho DSQ / 93.0
Ito Nusainin 127.0 / 124.0
Julia Kikinen 97.5 / 96.0
Niko Kitosahu 118.0 / 119.0
7. Poland 583.7
Nicole Kunderla 81.0 / 85.5
Pewter Zilla 122.0 / 116.0
Kinga Rajada 88.5 / 98.5
full stoush 123.0 / 117.5
VIII. Canada 573.6
Natalie Eilers 100.0 / 79.0
Matthew Sukop 101.0 / 107.0
Abigail Strat 101.0 / 98.0
Mackenzie Boyd Close 113.0 / 124.5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.