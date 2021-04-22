“Skeletons” from Easy Life’s debut album – ByteFM

Easy Life (Foto: Jack Bridgland)

With their song “Skeletons”, British band Easy Life shortened the wait time to June. Then the band’s first album from the English of the East Midlands will finally be released. It will be called “Life’s A Beach”, especially on the island, eagerly awaited by many. The quartet from Leicester has released their songs for four years, which look calm, relaxed and also have great tunes. But Easy Life’s tones are really special thanks to singer Murray Cameron’s lyrics. He has a special knack for making his thoughts and observations sound like a conversation with a somewhat intelligent but humble friend. And although Murray’s lyrics are often spoken rather than sung, the songs never lose their flow.

The BBC broadcaster and now the only online magazine NME is among the most important UK pop organizations. They both awarded newcomer Easy Life with honors last year. ByteFM also received some praise early in the previous year, when Easy Life “Earth” was our daily route. And let’s put it this way: The group hasn’t gotten worse since then.

Easy Life’s album “Life’s A Beach” will be released on June 4, 2021 on the Island Records label. “Skeletons”, the second pre-release single from The Longplayer, is our track of the day. Hear it and watch it here: