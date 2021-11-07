sport

Skating: Every Turn Hurts – Michaela Schiffrin sounds the alarm

November 7, 2021
Eileen Curry

    Michaela Shiffrin is having a hard time snowboarding in preparation for the upcoming races.

    The American suffers from severe back pain, every swing hurts him.

Michaela Shiffrin sounds the alarm. The American figure skating giant has severe back problems and is currently slowing down in preparation for the upcoming races. Shiffrin tells The Associated Press of “very strong muscle cramps or some sort of overload.”

Since her early season win at Sölden, Shiffrin has barely been able to skate. Once she’s tried several roles, it’s “very painful,” says the 26-year-old.

