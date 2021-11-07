Skating: Every Turn Hurts – Michaela Schiffrin sounds the alarm

1/2 Michaela Shiffrin is having a hard time snowboarding in preparation for the upcoming races.

2/2 The American suffers from severe back pain, every swing hurts him.

Michaela Shiffrin sounds the alarm. The American figure skating giant has severe back problems and is currently slowing down in preparation for the upcoming races. Shiffrin tells The Associated Press of “very strong muscle cramps or some sort of overload.”

Since her early season win at Sölden, Shiffrin has barely been able to skate. Once she’s tried several roles, it’s “very painful,” says the 26-year-old.

“I have to let her heal now. The 70-times World Cup winner asserted ‘It wouldn’t take long if I just took the time.’ But she admits that’s also frustrating.” Because that’s when I usually train all four disciplines. “

Doubtful Lake Louise for Shiffrin

Shiffrin still doesn’t know if he’ll skip the races. She does not expect this, but wants to listen to her feelings. “The only thing that raises my questions at the moment is Lake Louise. But I want to start from there.”