Wengen has become a massive program for speed drivers. As the Super-G, which failed first at Lake Louise and then at Bormio, will be made up for next week at the Bernese Oberland, the ski fissures face a steep second.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays are reserved for the incline training sessions. He’s serious for the first time on Thursday. The Super-G Championship will be held – for the second time in Wengen’s history. At the premiere in 1994, Mark Girardelli (58) took the win. “I think we’ll start at the railway bridge. After a steady start, things should get really fun,” says Dominique Paris (32) figure skating at Gazzetta dello Sport.

hard days

On Friday and Saturday, follow the flight over Hundschopf and turn to Ziel-S with blue legs. The top discipline on the slopes goes in in a big way.

A spectacle for spectators but a huge burden on athletes. So Paris raised a warning finger: “Three races in Kitzbühel, for example, require incredible mental energy, we noticed that last year. Wengen should do a little better, but three races in a row is not a good thing overall. That’s too much.”

Even technicians with sharp software

The Italian also refers to the experiences he had in the World Cup at home. “If we had driven the last Super G in Bormio, it would have been a real fight on the ice.” Due to the high temperatures and the resulting dangerous downhill conditions on the Stelvio, the race jury decided at the end of December to cancel a planned second Super-G race – the men’s third race in Lombardy – for “safety reasons”.

Technicians are also having a hard time. Since the slalom in Zagreb was postponed to Thursday, they only had a day to start the journey to Adelboden – the crow flies 652.52 kilometers. Things happen there in quick succession. On Saturday and Sunday there is a giant meander and zigzag. (tusk)