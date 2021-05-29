sport

Skateboarder Wendy Holdener is new in love and totally happy

May 29, 2021
Eileen Curry
  • Wendy Holdner is cheerful. This is not a coincidence as we now know. She has a new boyfriend!

  • His name: Remy Allman. Holdner posts a photo with her loved ones from their Dominican Republic vacation online.

  • Allemann used to play ice hockey with the juniors of EHC Biel.

  • Will Holdner's new love lead to new heights?

  • Holdner himself says:

    “Last season was tough,” says Holdner himself, but now she attacks again!

Wendy Holdner (28 years old) is newly in love! The tech specialist posts a picture with her new boyfriend on Instagram and writes, “Nothing was searched, not everything found.” This means something like: “Nothing searched, everything found.” What a beautiful declaration of love!

The words are addressed to Remy Allemann, as Holdener reveals with a reference to his Instagram profile. For now, she doesn’t want to say more about the new love when asked. But who is the sun boy who carries it in his arms while on vacation in the Dominican Republic?

