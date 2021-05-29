Skateboarder Wendy Holdener is new in love and totally happy

Instagram 1/10 Wendy Holdner is cheerful. This is not a coincidence as we now know. She has a new boyfriend!

Instagram 2/10 His name: Remy Allman. Holdner posts a photo with her loved ones from their Dominican Republic vacation online.

Instagram 3/10 Allemann used to play ice hockey with the juniors of EHC Biel.











Fresh Fox 9/10 Will Holdner’s new love lead to new heights?

Sven Thuman 10/10 “Last season was tough,” says Holdner himself, but now she attacks again!

Wendy Holdner (28 years old) is newly in love! The tech specialist posts a picture with her new boyfriend on Instagram and writes, “Nothing was searched, not everything found.” This means something like: “Nothing searched, everything found.” What a beautiful declaration of love!

The words are addressed to Remy Allemann, as Holdener reveals with a reference to his Instagram profile. For now, she doesn’t want to say more about the new love when asked. But who is the sun boy who carries it in his arms while on vacation in the Dominican Republic?

A sports fanatic like Holdner

Allemann is 31 years old and hails from Belle, where he graduated from high school and played ice hockey as a junior at EHC Biel. After graduating from high school, he worked as a diving instructor in Palau, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean, for two years.

After returning to Switzerland, he decided to pursue a career in tourism. Allemann holds a bachelor’s degree at the University of Applied Sciences in Khor, where he studied Sports Management, among other things. This was followed by a job as bicycle product manager at Lenzerheide GR.

Otherwise? Allemann is cheerful, like Holdener, he’s very athletic, rides a lot of bikes, is good at kite surfing and snowboarding, loves nature and camping. At least his Instagram photos point to all of this.

Lots of love letters

After her split from old friend Nico Capriz – she had been with the ex-skater contestant for nearly 10 years – the three-time world champion confirmed she was happy even if she was one. In November she said smiling, “Since I got a story from Blick that Niko and I were separated, there have been more love letters.”

Was one of them from Germany? One thing is for sure: Already last winter, the two noticed that there was more than just friendship. And now they have officially made their love.

Holdner attacks again