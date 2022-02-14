Sixth time: Ice hockey final with Canadian and American women

First, Canada’s record winners (four wins) advanced to the final with the next double-digit victory.

Four years after four consecutive wins, the United States was the first country to give up gold, beating Switzerland 10: 3 (5: 1, 3: 2, 2: 0) to finish fourth. Time in the sixth game of ten goals. The Americans followed up with a 4: 1 (0: 0, 2: 0, 2: 1) win over three-time Olympic bronze medalist Finland. Kayla Barnes (24th), Hillary Knight (39th), Haley Skamura (56th) and Abby Rogue (60th) scored goals for the American women, who won the Olympic premiere in Nagano in 1998 and Pyongyang in 2018. Susanna Tabani (60th) scored for Finland.

Claire Thompson (8 ‘), Jamie Lee Rodr (guez (9’), Blair Turnbull (10 ‘), Renata Fast (10’) and Erin Ambrose (11 ‘) scored five goals in three and a half minutes to end Canada’s play. Initial help. Mary-Philip Pauline (28th / 34th), Emily Clark (29th), Emma Maltois (44th) and Brian Jenner (59th) scored other goals for the world champions. Laura Stolter (19th / 30th) and Alina Mல்லller (25th) scored for the Swiss, who have been looking to repeat their bronze medal win since 2014.

