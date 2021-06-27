Six goals already in London: Gnabry has no ‘recipe’

The German national team will play the round of 16 in the European Football Championship against its host England on Tuesday evening at Wembley Stadium in London. The DFB team has to live with almost no support. Serge Gnabry should still feel completely at home.

The striker has a past at Arsenal, but it’s not that important. It’s the fact that he learned the English fear during his last guest appearance with Bayern Munich. In the successful 2019/20 Champions League season, Gnabry initially awarded Tottenham Hotspur in four groups in the group stage, and in the round of 16 scored two goals against Chelsea.

“So far it is going well”

In two matches in London, Gnabry scored 66 per cent of all his goals in the first division for Bayern. Naturally, the striker, who was still naked at the European Championship, was asked his preference for the UK capital when he was at the German Football Association’s press conference on Saturday. “I can’t give an exact recipe to anyone,” Gnabry says humbly. “So far it’s going well.”

“As we showed against Portugal”

He made two guest appearances at Stamford Bridge and Tottenham Hotspur, and would follow two premieres at Wembley: the first Euro goal in a guest debut on perhaps the biggest stage in world football. “We want to play and win with a performance like the one we showed against Portugal,” Gnabry said. At the same time, DFB-Elf is highly respected for England. And the three lions for sure from Gnabry, who in Reece James, Harry Kane and Mason Mount was able to interview three of his ‘victims’ at the time.