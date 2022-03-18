Single-core and multi-threaded: Core i9-12900KS beats Ryzen 9 5950X in Cinebench R23

The Core i9-12900KS, with which you’ll face the Intel AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, should also be able to beat the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (test) at the Cinebench R23 thanks to a TDP/PBP above 150W. In addition to the higher PBP (PL1) of 25W, the MTP (PL2) is said to have been increased to 260W, such as Tom’s devices mentioned.

Reddit user provides corresponding data u / Seby9123who shared his benchmark results with the already rolling Core i9-12900KS with boost up to 5.5GHz on subreddit. r / intel Posted.

24 threads beat 32 threads

The Intel Core i9-12900KS, with its eight performance cores and eight efficiency cores plus 24 threads, was able to compete with the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16 cores in both the single-core and multi-threaded tests of the Cinebench R23 and the imposing 32-thread.

Cinebench R23 – Single Core

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: 1,668 points

Intel Core i9-12900KS: 2162 points (+30%)

Cinebench R23 – Multi Thread

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: 26,715 points

Intel Core i9-12900KS: 29164 (+9%)

Intel Core i9-12900KS in Cinebench R23 (Photo: u/Seby9123) Intel Core i9-12900KS in Cinebench R23 (Photo: u/Seby9123)

Accordingly, Intel’s new spearhead outperforms AMD’s top desktop model by 30 percent in the single-core test, while the 24 threads can also confirm themselves against 32 threads in the multi-threaded test by 9 percent thanks to the high clock. .

However, it should not be hidden that the test system was powered by u / Seby9123 with very fast DDR5-6200 32-38-38-76 main memory and improved secondary and tertiary timings.

12900KS vs 5800X3D as a last stand

The Core i9-12900KS duel against the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be the final battle of the two “old” generations before in the second half of the year Raptor Lake as a revamp of Alder Lake and Ryzen 7000 (“Rafael”) based on Zen 4 architecture will meet.