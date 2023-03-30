Simple home remedies can help relieve it

24 vita health

from: Judith Brown

If you feel itching in some parts of your body, you can relieve this annoying ailment with a simple home remedy: apple cider vinegar can help you here.

Itching on the skin is annoying. Suffering can have different causes. Triggers such as an insect bite are often behind it. Or feel itchy when the wound has healed. However, various diseases can be behind the constant itching. In order to treat itching permanently, it is important to clarify the possible causes with a doctor. However, there are home remedies that can provide relief.

Itching: Apple cider vinegar may help provide relief

Itching is annoying and uncomfortable. However, it can be relieved with home remedies. © Sorapop / IMAGO

When the skin starts to itch in different parts of the body, histamine or neuropeptides irritate the free nerve endings in the skin. Although the itch is most noticeable on the skin, the trigger is often elsewhere on the body. Among the possible causes are allergies, medications, infections, or neurological diseases. In order to be able to make the diagnosis, the cutaneous findings, the time of occurrence and the accompanying conditions can be useful to clinicians. Depending on the cause, the itching or trigger is treated last.

Itching doesn’t always have to be caused by illnesses — regardless of whether it’s mild, severe, or chronic (also called pruritus). Anyone who occasionally experiences itching or itching due to an insect bite or a healed wound can counter it with some home remedies. Not only yogurt and black tea help get rid of annoying itching, but also apple cider vinegar, for example. Unhealed wounds can be effectively disinfected and itching can be relieved in this way.

Apple cider vinegar: Home remedies not only help with itching, but also in weight loss

Apple cider vinegar is generally considered a home remedy with stimulating or healing power, according to naturopathic medicine. It can support metabolism, intestines, liver, skin and hair, as it contains many other valuable vitamins (such as vitamins A, B1, B2, B6, C and E) in addition to many nutrients found in apples. It also contains important minerals, trace elements and enzymes. Folic acid, potassium, magnesium, iron and sodium are just a few of the valuable ingredients. Apple cider vinegar is also a natural beauty product and helps in weight loss.

This article only contains general information on the relevant health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It does not in any way replace a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editors are not permitted to answer individual questions about clinical images.