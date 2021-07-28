Simon Biles and “Fighting Evil Spirits” at Olympia

DrThe Olympic Gymnastics Team Final has been a great and exciting competition between the two gymnastics superpowers of the past decades. It is clear that a young Russian team beat the United States and – after decades of Soviet dominance in the 1970s and 80s – won Russia’s first Olympic team gold medal.

American gymnasts, who had seemed almost invincible in the past decade, had to change the team after the first machine: Jordan Chiles had to step on the parallel bars and did it brilliantly. Sunisa Lee, who unexpectedly had to hit the ground, contributed the highest rating to this device. But as you would expect, these gymnastics competitions are all about Simone Biles; Also – or maybe even more so – when you’re not doing gymnastics.

Loss of sense of place and time

The 24-year-old, who was chosen as the star of this Olympic Games in advance, decided to abandon the competition after a blackout in the vault. I experienced what other gymnasts also know and what is known in English as “sprains” – of torsion, that is, the rotation of the longitudinal axis: the sudden loss of sense of space and time while the body is in the air. Instead of the advertised two and a half bolts, Biles only showed one and a half bolts and landed uncontrollably on the carpet, fortunately on his feet.

No, Biles said at the press conference that she “just didn’t decide to show a nail and a half,” and laughed at the question. What happened there was “uncharacteristic” for them. Indeed, not least Biles’ ability to bring her position in the air under precise control in every movement, no matter how complex, is what distinguishes her extraordinary acrobatic moves.

It was already a fight with “all these evil spirits” in the gym, and after this jump I realized that “it is better to retreat”, and also with the aim of achieving the best possible result for the team: “You have a great job and they should be very proud of this silver medal that they won out without me.” Simone Biles has accompanied her teammates’ competition, helping them out wherever possible, and cheering and cheering with them on successful drills.



“I didn’t want to go out there to fail and hurt myself.” Simone Biles decided not to run again.

When it came to her decision, Biles spoke of her “mental health” and physical integrity: “I didn’t want to go out there to fail and hurt myself.” This aspect is more important than one might think, given that the maximum number of difficulties which seem to have been so easily presented to the best in the world are used.

Unlike other sports – you can choose between dressage riding, table tennis or archery – gymnastics is a very dangerous sport. Breaking your neck is a real danger, and unfortunately the list of people who have tried it in training or competition is long. It can happen after a failed jump, for example from a ten centimeter wide balance beam, but also and especially when you lose your orientation in the air, for whatever reason.

Simone Biles, who said she had already experienced “fluctuations” here and there in training, said of the mental stress that these Olympics were so “stressful” that so many things came together, from no audience to preparation that was extended for a year towards a very busy week. .