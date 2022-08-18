Silver medal for 400 meters – Petrucciani gives Switzerland the next medal – Sports

With an incredible final race, Ricky Petrociani of Ticino won the silver at the European Championships for 400 metres.
Unexpected and therefore even more beautiful: Ricky Petrociani surprisingly finished second in the 400m final and took Switzerland’s next medal at the European Championships in Munich. The 22-year-old took the silver thanks to an incredibly strong final, beating two competitors in the last 100 metres.
For Petrucciani, who, despite a mixed season, came within a hundred of his personal best of 45.03 seconds, this is the greatest success of his career to date. “Winning a silver medal in the European Championship, especially after such a rotten season, is unbelievable,” Ticino said after the race. Last year he won the gold medal in the European Under-23 Championships. And Swiss Lionel Spitz, who reached the finals, finished seventh with a time of 45.66 seconds.
Britain’s Matthew Hudson Smith took gold in a superior time of 44.53. For Great Britain, it is the fourth consecutive European Championship title during the stadium tour. Bronze went to Hudson Smith national Alex Haydock Wilson. The race ended bitterly for Liemarvin Bonevacia (NED), who missed the podium by only eight thousand.
2nd SRF, sportlive, August 17, 2022, 7:50 p.m.; gam / sda
