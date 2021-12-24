Siduction 2021.3.0 (“Wintersky”): Community distribution with Debian-based Linux 5.15.11

with Siduction Version 2021.3.0 (“Wintersky”) is a new community distro based on Debian Unstable (“Sid”) and Linux 5.15 with a total of three current desktops, published by Linux developer Ferdinand Thommes, well known on ComputerBase, among others. environments.

Three desktops and a window manager

The current version of Siduction, which is based on a screenshot from Debian Unstable from December 23, is offered this time in a total of five flavors and is used with KDE Plasma 5.23.4 and the more resource-efficient LXQt 1.0 desktop. 0 and Xfce 4.16.1

Siduction 2021.3.0 (“Wintersky”)

Xfce 4.16.0 Update

LXQt 1.0.0

249.7-1 . system

KDE Plasma 5.23.4

Linux 5.15.11 LTS

The side community also offers a file X.OrgSystem image with light window manager Flux Box running, while the noX version does not have X window system get before. The MATE desktop environment, the well-known Cinnamon from Linux Mint and LXDE, is no longer officially supported at the moment.

With immediate effect, in addition to the MATE that was missing in the last release, we are discontinuing the Cinnamon and LXDE delivery and focus on the KDE Plasma, LXQt, Xfce, Xorg and noX variants. Ferdinand Toms, Siduction

In the latest release, PipeWire is now replaced by Debian (“Sid”) PulseAudio and iNet Wireless Daemon iwd , which was already delivered with Siduction 2021.1.0 for Flavors X.Org and noX, is now also responsible for WLAN within KDE Plasma, LXQt and Xfce. There are also updated software packages.

Siduction 2021.3.0 (“Wintersky”)

GIMP 2.10.28

LibreOffice 7.2.4

Mozilla Firefox 95.0.1

Mozilla Thunderbird 91.4.1

Inkscape 1.1.1

In addition, the Siduction community promises further improvements to the Calamares graphical installation routine, which will be included in one of the upcoming releases.

As a small Christmas gift, we are showing a small slideshow with some of our wallpapers from the past 10 years during installation. We have more plans for disaster in the near future. We plan to publish an image where both the desktop environment and its individual packages can be selected in the installer. Ferdinand Toms, Siduction

More information about Siduction 2021.3.0 can be found in the official Release Notes.

Five system images are available for download

Five system pictures with KDE (ISO)And LXQt (ISO)And Xfce (ISO)And X.Org (ISO) And noX (ISO) Available for download and can be written to USB storage with Ventoy and Rufus.