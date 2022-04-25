Sidney Sweeney Becomes Brand Ambassador Tory Burch

Tory Burch

New York, April 1 /PRNewswire/

Tory Burch I am pleased to announce Sidney Sweeney as the brand ambassador for bags and shoes.

Award-winning actress and multi-hyphenated author, Sweeney has made a name for herself with her role on the hit HBO series. tranceIt quickly gained worldwide attention. Appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows including White Lotus, The Handmaid’s Tale And the next Marvel movie Madam Webb.

Sweeney started acting at the age of 15 after devising a business plan to persuade her parents to move to Los Angeles. In 2020, she founded her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, to highlight aspiring female directors, screenwriters, and writers. Off screen, Sweeney restores vintage cars and trains in mixed martial arts.

Sweeney’s incredible talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and passion for women’s empowerment immediately appealed to Burch. Burch says, “Sydney is one of the most talented and relevant young actresses in the business today, but I’ve also been inspired by her curiosity and confidence. She is outspoken and confident in her approach to acting and acting. I’m happy looking forward to the beginning of the collaboration.

Sweeney says, “I’m so excited to be working with Tory Burch as a brand ambassador. I’ve been a fan of her clothes and accessories for years and admire her tireless work supporting women. I’m not only drawn to Tori’s vision and the company she built, but also by her kindness and philanthropy, which is why I’m so excited about the wonderful partnership and meaningful conversations we’ll have

About Tory Burch

Founded in New York City in 2004, Tory Burch is an American luxury brand known for its beautiful, timeless pieces. As a designer, Tori draws her inspiration from art, her family, and women from all over the world. Their collections include ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home and beauty.

Empowering women is Tory’s guiding principle that supports her design philosophy and drives the work of the Tory Burch Foundation. Tory created the foundation in 2009 to empower women and provide capital, education, and digital resources to female entrepreneurs across the United States.

picture – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800073/Tory_Burch_Sydney_Sweeney.jpg