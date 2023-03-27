Show jumper Thieme does well in Florida

Equestrian sports: Andre Thiem has had other successes in the USA
Ocala / Rostock. A few days after his World Cup victory in Ocala, Andre Thiem celebrated his next success on his tour of the US state of Florida: in the 1.60m Grand Prix jump, worth €200,000, the 47-year-old started with two horses at the weekend the week.
With nine-year-old Paul S, Mecklenburger reached his starting point along with five other players. One mistake meant third place, in DSP Chakaria, his World Cup winning horse, he also finished twelfth despite four mistakes and was awarded a bonus.
Great American Grand Prix: Thieme exits on jump
On Sunday, the man from Blau am See competed in the Grand Prix of the United States, the final of Ocala – a competition Thiem has won three times in recent years. In the tournament, which was awarded with around €280,000 in prize money, things initially went well for the North German, who threw his punches at 11-year-old Candide. The two were among five pairs who made it through the first round and made it to the jump.
In the final, the early finish came: after a mistake on the fourth jump, the contestant finished the run, but finished fifth in one of the privileged places. And Tim struck a positive balance: “They were two very successful holidays for me.” Before he returns to Germany, he will compete in a five-star tournament in Wellington, north of Miami, next weekend.
