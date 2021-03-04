The e-commerce giant is celebrating its opening: In London, people can now shop for groceries in a “fresh” store – without waiting in line at checkout.

The pioneers of Great Britain? The e-commerce giant Amazon is now opening its first cashless store in the UK capital. In the supermarket, people can buy groceries and other daily products without having to pay when they go out afterwards. This concept is based on Amazon Go stores in the USA. Cameras and other systems record customers who have taken the number of things taken off the shelf and packed. Payment is made automatically via the app when you leave the store.

Matt BirchAmazon Fresh told the Palestinian Authority Agency:

We know UK customers want the convenience of shopping and we believe they will appreciate their ability to easily get in and out with the purchases they need.

As easy as shopping without cash registers may seem, data protection activists see the introduction of such stores in Europe as a problem. Silk Carlo From the Big Brother Watch organization she commented on the store’s opening in BBC:

[It] It offers a miserable and fully controlled shopping experience. Amazon’s extensive tracking of shoppers will create more personal data fingerprints than any other retailer. Clients deserve to know how these logs and analyzes are used and by whom.

Amazon plans to open more Fresh cashless stores in the UK. It is still unclear whether Amazon supermarkets will soon enter other European countries.