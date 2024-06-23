fromNatalie Hall Drawbar Close

When the first red pimples appear on the body, those affected must quickly see a doctor to prevent the disease from developing into serious and chronic pain.

This viral disease, which has an almost funny name for laymen: shingles. This disease, caused by the herpes zoster virus, is not “strange” at all, quite the opposite. The disease can cause serious complications. Especially if it is not recognized, diagnosed and treated in a timely manner.

Shingles often appears on the surface of the skin in the lower back and belt area as a group of blisters that may resemble a rose, hence the name. At the first possible signs of shingles, it’s important to go to the doctor as soon as possible to avoid a serious development, says Vice President German Society of Pain Medicine e. Fifth., doctor. Med. Michael A. explained. Everywhere for 24vita.de.

Shingles: See a doctor immediately to protect yourself from complications

At the first signs of shingles, you should go to the doctor as soon as possible to avoid serious illness. (icon image) © Philip Nemens/Imago

Even if the name of the disease is misleading, the shingles virus not only settles in the named area of ​​the body, but can also lead to infections in the brain, especially after a previous coronavirus infection. There are also cases of shingles leading to serious long-term effects such as stroke and postherpetic neuralgia with chronic nerve pain, two patients reported.

To prevent such consequences, shingles infection should be treated with antiviral therapy as soon as possible, within three days – especially in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. “Studies have shown that early use of antiviral treatments not only has a positive effect on the duration and severity of acute illness, but can also significantly reduce subsequent symptoms,” explains Dr. Med. Michael A. Oberal, Vice President of the German Society of Pain Medicine. Fifth, continue.

What many people don’t know yet is that people who have previously had a chickenpox infection can also develop shingles later on. If you protect yourself from chickenpox from the beginning, you won’t get shingles in the first place.

Can you protect yourself from long-term effects of shingles such as stroke and post-herpetic neuralgia?

Chickenpox and shingles are caused by a virus called varicella zoster. There is a vaccination against both diseases. The Standing Immunization Committee (STIKO) of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recommends that all children receive the varicella vaccination against chickenpox with two doses of the vaccine at ages 11 to 14 months and 15 to 23 months.

Vaccinations protect not only against the disease, but also against possible long-term consequences, which can be very serious, especially with shingles. “Prevention is better than cure. For this reason, shingles vaccination is recommended for seniors age 60 and older and for everyone age 50 or older with an underlying disease. Complete Everywhere.

