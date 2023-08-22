She wants to be mobile again with a converted minibus

Lena Begors was only 24 years old when she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in January 2020. Already in 2019 she realized that something was wrong. “I was still dancing in 2019. It was then that I noticed that my performance had decreased significantly,” recalls Lina. Sometimes she was unable to keep up with others. In addition, she sprained her ankle several times.

“At first I thought my feet were unstable and that was why I was lame,” she says in an interview with RTL. “But at some point at the end of 2019, I realized I couldn’t put my feet up properly anymore.”

Doctors are puzzled at first. “At my age, ALS is very unusual,” explains Lina. And when she is then faced with a suspected diagnosis of ALS due to the exclusion process, she calls for help. “I went straight to a psychiatrist.” He helped her immensely in the weeks and months that followed, encouraging her to hold on to her dreams, such as buying a home of her own.

“He said that in the end you can’t plan your life in advance, you never know what the next day will bring,” the 27-year-old recalls. It helped her. “We plan six months in advance because we don’t know what’s coming. Above all, how fast the disease will progress and what limitations may emerge soon.

