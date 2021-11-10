She married the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai

Birmingham

Birmingham (AFP) – She has married Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai. The 24-year-old announced this on Tuesday evening via Twitter. “Today is a precious day in my life. Asser and I agreed to be life partners,” she wrote.

Yousafzai said the couple had a small traditional Islamic wedding ceremony with their family at their home in Birmingham, England. She is shown in the pictures with her groom and other people.

Malala Yousafzai was the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014 for her commitment to the right of all children to an education. She survived an attack in October 2012 after Taliban fighters stopped her school bus in northern Pakistan. She previously campaigned for girls to go to school. Today she lives in the United Kingdom.

