Sexual assault: Kevin Spacey set to appear in court this week

Kevin Spacey (62) is now on trial. A few weeks ago, serious allegations were made against the actor. Among other things, the former House of Cards star is accused of sexual assault. These incidents are believed to have occurred between 2005 and 2013. As it is now known, it must Kevin He will face court in London later this week over his actions.

as such the sun It said the police announced that the 62-year-old had appeared in court on Thursday. According to the portal, the trial will take place in Westminster Magistrates Court. A police spokeswoman also announced the official charges: “Kevin Spacey Fowler has today been formally charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men. He also faces charges of soliciting a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent.”

At the end of May, the actor himself commented on the serious allegations. “I will appear voluntarily in the UK as soon as possible and defend myself against these allegations. I am confident that my innocence will be proven.”confessed, through a speaker good morning america a favour.

Ads

Kevin Spacey at an event in New York City in May 2017

Ads

Kevin Spacey, Actor

Ads

Kevin Spacey in January 2019



Tips for flash celebrities? Simply send an email to: [email protected]