Severe thunderstorms flooded the streets of London

Heavy thunderstorms caused flooding in parts of London on Sunday. The streets were under WaterPeople fled crowded buses and cars, videos on the Internet showed.
on pictures «BBC“You could see buses and cars slowing down because of the water. In many areas of the city this has resulted in significant traffic delays. More heavy rain is expected following a thunderstorm that hit southeast England.
Meteorologists have warned of thunderbolts and flooding, with up to four inches of rain expected in some areas — nearly double the monthly average for July. police and Firefighter And they warned against flooding tunnels and roads while they were out on many missions.
An AFP correspondent reported that law enforcement officers blocked a street near Queenstown Road train station in southwest London, with three double-decker buses stuck under a bridge. According to his own account, a bus driver let his passengers out when the car was full Water he ran.
the Firefighter Already he spoke of several hundred calls in the early evening because of the filled cellars or the flooded streets. Authorities have warned of more flooding in several areas of southeast England and advised against unnecessary trips.
The 28-year-old cyclist told PA UK news agency that he was born and raised in London but has never seen anything like it in the city.
