Severe accusation of Boris Johnson: corruption in the party

The Scottish Prime Minister accuses the British Prime Minister of corruption and ignoring the rules. She wants to bring Scotland back into the European Union.
The basics in brief
- Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s prime minister, is highly critical of Boris Johnson.
- You accuse him of corruption.
- This is how she announces her Scottish separatist campaign.
Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party of corruption. “There is mounting evidence of systemic corruption at the heart of the Johnson government.” This is what Sturgeon said Monday in a discussion with reporters.
“If we were to test this behavior in Russia or other countries, Boris Johnson would denounce it as corruption.”
Currently, Johnson’s Conservative Party has been embroiled in several scandals. The government majority initially prevented the Tory MP from being suspended due to improper lobbying. It also became public that the Conservatives had given several large benefactors a place in the House of Lords.
Back to the European Union
“There is a profound disregard for norms and standards at the heart of his government,” Sturgeon said. Johnson seems to believe that the rules and laws apply to everyone except himself and his party.
Johnson’s behavior was convincing more and more people in Scotland of the need to take the future into their own hands. Sturgeon said this with the goal of separating Scotland from Great Britain, which her party had promoted. The Prime Minister is inconsistent and does not seem to have any principles.
Sturgeon wants Scotland to become independent and return to the European Union. The goal is to hold a new referendum on secession from the United Kingdom by 2023. It is widely believed that the UK government should vote for a referendum. Sturgeon confirmed that the ball was on Johnson’s side.
