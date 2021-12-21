Several symptoms can indicate a deficiency

Many people are deficient in vitamin D during the winter, and this can have a number of different effects.
The basics in brief
- The body produces vitamin D through sunlight.
- Because of this, many people have a deficiency in the winter.
- Several symptoms can indicate this.
vitamin D is made by our bodies through sunlight. However, in winter, many people suffer from it Vitamin D deficiency. the vitamin Very important for the body. For example, it ensures that the immune system is working well.
A deficiency can have unpleasant consequences, so it is important to recognize it early enough. vitamin D is important for muscle metabolism. For example, muscle tension can decrease.
Sleep disturbances can also be appearance of imperfection Being. Headaches and dizziness are common complaints vitamin– A shortage of Dr. With very little des vitaminThe feeling of satiety is suppressed and this can lead to extreme hunger.
These are just a few of the many symptoms of a vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D can’t contain it Diet can be affected. Walking in the sun scale runs very fast. That is why it is important to go to the sun regularly, even in winter.
