

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. Dr. Joseph Spagnier, Senior Obstetrician and Gynecologist at the Mariahilf Hospital Bad Nuenär-Arweiler. In accordance with the requirements of the German Society of Geriatrics and the German Cancer Society, experts from OnkoZert assured that women with breast cancer are treated at Maria Hilf Hospital together with cooperation partners according to the highest medical standards.

The Bad Neuenahr Breast Center has been certified since 2008. Since then, the quality of treatment is checked every year as part of an audit. Recertification takes place every three years. This review also includes collaboration partners, radiologists, oncologists, nuclear medicine specialists and radiation therapists.

Multidisciplinary approach

Auditors attach great importance to the close interconnectedness of the cooperation partners, the transparency of work procedures and the smooth communication with each other. During this third certification, they testified to the Breast Center that all the specialists work extremely well together.

For example, at weekly oncology conferences in which attending physicians of all specialties participate, the outcomes of each patient are discussed individually and the treatment plans that promise the most success are jointly decided. This guarantees the affected woman an optimum comprehensive care.

These include patients, like Angelina Jolie, who suffer from hereditary breast cancer and who undergo mastectomy and reconstruction at the same time. A multidisciplinary approach guarantees all affected women the best possible medical care.

Review long-term treatment outcomes

Another important focus of re-certification is long-term treatment outcomes, which reviewers verify using anonymous patient data.

“We were able to prove that we have successfully treated many patients in our departments,” says Dr. Spaniards. “The team of doctors, therapists, social workers, psychologists and pastors are always involved in the success of the treatment.”

