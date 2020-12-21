Several countries are banning travel to the UK due to the new coronavirus strain

France announced, on Sunday, that it has implemented a 48-hour ban on travel to Britain, to join a growing number of European countries that have stopped travel to Britain after A new strain of Coronavirus It was discovered in that country. At least six European countries have announced that flights will stop if they do not already, while France and Belgium have banned train travel.

French officials said the 48-hour pause would give them time to find a “common faith” to stop the spread of the new virus. Covid-19 alternative. French President Emmanuel Macron He tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Germany, which holds the European Union presidency, called a special meeting for the crisis on Monday to coordinate a response.

Britain’s top health officials say a new, fast-moving type of coronavirus could be up to 70% more transmissible than previous types. This strain appears to be the driver of the rapid spread in London and southern England. But there is no evidence that the new strain is more deadly or may react differently to the vaccine, she said BBC News.

Final passengers board the last scheduled Eurostar train from London to Paris ahead of travel restrictions imposed by the French government on the United Kingdom, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, on December 20, 2020. Toby Melville / Reuters



As a result of the new dynasty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Saturday a A new level of coronavirus restrictions, Which is the strictest to date, has canceled the planned five-day Christmas relaxation that had been planned for December 23-27.

“I know how much emotion people are investing in this time of year, and how important it is for grandparents to see their grandchildren,” Johnson said Saturday. But when the virus changes its way of attack, we must change our defense.

Johnson also said that the capital and other areas in southern England are currently subject to Level 3 – the highest level of coronavirus restrictions – will move to the new, stricter Level 4 which requires all non-essential stores, hairdressers and indoor entertainment venues to close after the end of Saturday’s business hours.

Videos went viral on Saturday night of Britons packing London train stations in a last-minute stampede to leave the city before birthday. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the rush to travel as “totally irresponsible behavior,” he says Sky News.

The last train from Saigon. Line up on St Pancras while we wait to catch the bound Leeds train. pic.twitter.com/cFDBDNnYFC Harriet Clugston (HarrietClugston) December 19, 2020

American surgeon General Jerome Adams said, “Face the nation“On Sunday, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization are investigating the new strain. But he stressed that even if it turns out to be more contagious, it reinforces the importance of following the current social distancing guidelines.

Adams said: “Well, it is very important for people to know that viruses are mutating all the time, and that does not mean that this virus is more dangerous.” “We don’t even know if the infection was actually more contagious or not or whether a strain was involved in a highly diffuse event. At the moment, we have no indication that it would harm our ability to continue vaccination or that it is more dangerous or deadly than the strains that are currently in place Which we know about. “



The Associated Press contributed to this report.