Seventeenth win in a row! Rafael Nadal Still Unstoppable – Athletic Mix

After his heroic fight against Sebastian Korda in the second round of the ATP 1000 Championships at Indian Wells, Rafael Nadal has far fewer problems in the round of 32.

The 35-year-old Majorcan only had some trouble against Great Britain’s Daniel Evans in the first set, but after 1:43 hours of play, he used his first match point to win 7:5, 6:3.

The opening sentence initially does not go according to plan: Nadal has to give up his serve in the third game. Evans confirmed the break, but his Spanish opponent manages to re-pass to 4:4. At 5:5, Evans misses another break ball and has to drop serve to lose the set.

In the second set, Nadal quickly fell back to 3-0, barely letting anything burn on his serve and sending with confidence to win the match. The fourth-ranked tennis player also won his 17th match in 2022.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner will play the Round of 16 at the ATP Masters in California against Riley Opelka of the United States or Denis Shapovalov of Canada.





