Seven more companies join the EV100

The Climate Group’s EV100 Initiative has seven new members. As is usual with the initiative, members pledge to fully electrify their company’s fleets by 2030. Thus, the seven fleets accommodate more than 250,000 vehicles.

New additions include British companies M Group Services and Kier and SK Networks of South Korea, Nichicon of Japan and US companies Gilead Sciences, Mack-Cali Realty and NRG Energy. These companies also want to install charging stations at 140 locations for employees and customers.

The announcement was made on Transport Day at the current World Climate Conference in Glasgow. There it was also announced that 24 countries, six major automakers as well as 39 cities, states and territories, 28 fleets and 13 investors want to work towards achieving zero emissions cars and LCVs worldwide by 2040.

Climate Group highlights two new members in its announcement: M Group Services is said to be the UK’s fifth largest fleet operator. Gliead Sciences has also joined the Climate Group’s RE100 initiative – thus committing to only purchase electricity from renewable energies by 2025.

The Climate Group started the EV100 initiative in 2017. In the current year alone, 440,000 vehicles have been added so far, according to the NGO. Members represent a total of $1.8 trillion in annual sales and employ more than five million people.

“It is encouraging that this year so many companies have recognized their critical role in overcoming the climate crisis and the critical opportunity in the electrification of transportation,” says Sandra Rowling, Head of Transportation, Climate Group. “As COP26 continues, we hope that the ambition and leadership of EV100 members will align with world leaders.”

In February 2021, the Climate Group published an interim report on the initiative. Accordingly, the number of electric vehicles operated by large multinationals in the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative rose to 169,000 within a year – more than double the number of cars in 2019. According to information at the time, by 2030 EV100 is expected to use more than 4.8 million electric cars.

