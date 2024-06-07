Settlers Pioneers of Pagonia: Central update is ready to go soon

Pioneers of Pagonia Mining Update contents have been available for testing in the Steam beta branch since the beginning of May. Six weeks later, the final release is scheduled to take place.

Update 0.6 is coming soon

As Envision Entertainment reports, the “busiest business simulator ever” will receive its next content update on June 25. There are new resources, units, buildings and enemies. In order to explore new resources deep underground, geologist and mining prospectors play a role. In the German version, Gronach will lend his voice to the hard-working Pagonian.

And with new resources from underground mining also come fun challenges: “New commodity chains must be built, gold ore must be processed and steel weapons and armor must be produced,” Envision continues. As new enemies, the marauders who are claiming their territory and spreading further must be stopped in time before they exploit all the valuable natural resources. A new trailer introduces the mining update.

A mining update with new resources, production chains, and thieves in Q3 will be followed by a magic update with “new mysterious enemies, player magic units, new treasure hunter discoveries, gem processing buildings, as well as another update.” Big content – update in winter 2024. Interestingly, Pioneers of Pagonia is on Steam Recently lost approval. While the long-term approval rating remains at 84 percent (very positive), in the short-term it is only 74 percent (mostly positive) with a low number of cases.

