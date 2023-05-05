entertainment

“Sesame Street” Anniversary Exhibition, Hamburg – Culture and Entertainment

May 5, 2023
Ulva Robson

HAMBURG (AP) — A smiling Peter Roders stands next to the large, beige teddy bear of “Sesame Street” Samson. For six years he played the shaggy animal that towered over him. “You have to be heat-resistant and not afraid of sweat,” the 77-year-old said Friday, explaining his role as puppeteer and first Samson actor at a press conference at Hamburg’s Museum of Arts and Crafts.

Anniversary exhibition “Sesame Street. Fifty years of, how, what! » to see, in addition to the original 16 puppets, is also focused on producing the cult children’s show.

