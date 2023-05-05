“Sesame Street” Anniversary Exhibition, Hamburg – Culture and Entertainment

HAMBURG (AP) — A smiling Peter Roders stands next to the large, beige teddy bear of “Sesame Street” Samson. For six years he played the shaggy animal that towered over him. “You have to be heat-resistant and not afraid of sweat,” the 77-year-old said Friday, explaining his role as puppeteer and first Samson actor at a press conference at Hamburg’s Museum of Arts and Crafts.

Anniversary exhibition “Sesame Street. Fifty years of, how, what! » to see, in addition to the original 16 puppets, is also focused on producing the cult children’s show.

Created in cooperation with the NDR, the exhibition tries to introduce all involved in German broadcasting, says museum director Tolga Baerle. She explains how a format like “Sesame Street” is created: “Who does that? Who designs that?” and “Who is behind the costumes, the puppets, the sets?”. According to the director, the special exhibition is not only for children, but for everyone.

According to the museum, there are more original puppets from “Sesame Street” in Germany than ever before. In addition to Ernie, Bert and Co. Various colorful costumes, scenery, and props can be seen in a total of nine display areas. For the ears there are recordings of the original voices of the characters. In addition, a separate area is devoted to the backdrop of catchy Sesame Street tunes such as “Der, die, das”. There are also several interactive stations – like a doll building station for kids or a music tent for singing and dancing.

The program began on American television in 1969 under the original title “Sesame Street” and was also broadcast in Germany with original audio in 1972. On January 8, 1973, the series premiered as a dubbed version with German voices. It is jointly produced in Germany by Sesame Workshop, a non-profit media and educational organisation, and Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR).

The European Executive Director of Sesame Workshop, Stefan Castenmoeller, emphasized on Friday that the values ​​conveyed by the fair have become more important over the past 50 years. In 1969, Sesame Street in the United States was the first program to feature black instrumentalists and musicians. “Today, diversity, anti-racism, and inclusion are the norm,” says Kastmueller.