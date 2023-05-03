Serve it up with two bottles of Speyside Festival Whiskey

also Tamdho distillation She’s launching two special packages for the now-defunct Spyside Whiskey Festival.

Tamdho Dalbalilee VI It comes in a limited edition of 1,000 bottles, and is a tribute to the Dalbeallie station. This falls. It is located next to the distillery and played a private distillery role until its closure in the 1960s. Through him, barrels of Oloroso sherry from Spain arrived at the distillery, and it is the only Scottish distillery that matures whiskey exclusively in Oloroso sherry barrels. In the nose with aromas of toffee pudding, roasted almonds and plenty of delicious orange peel, they’re talking Official tasting notes On the palate, the compote is plum, cranberry and cinnamon warm, and finishes long and full with notes of soft spice, sherry and dried fruit.

The second limited edition Spirit of Speyside Whiskey Festival It is a single barrel bottled by the Tamdhu Dedication Society. Oaked in 2004, the European Oak First Fill Sherry Hogshead was handpicked by 16 selected members of the community in a joint tasting with distillery director Sandy McIntyre, brand ambassador Gordon Dundas and blender Emma Newton. Only 275 bottles of Wipe out one barrel association dedication 2023 can be filled.

Both bottles – prices not currently specified on the distillery’s website – will initially only be available domestically and within the UK. Starting next month, the bottles still available can also be ordered internationally.