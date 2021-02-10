Serious Cardiac Events and Tumors: Tofacitinib: Carefully weigh the benefit-to-harm ratio!

The Medicines Committee of German Pharmacists (AMK) was the last time March 2020 On risk reduction measures due to the risk of serious and potentially fatal venous thromboembolic events in relation to Xeljanz® (Tofacitinib). Therefore it is no longer recommended for use in patients with ulcerative colitis and known risk factors for thromboembolic events (except in the absence of alternatives).

A selective immunosuppressant is used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), as well as ulcerative colitis. She added that the recommended dose of 5 mg twice daily for treating rheumatoid arthritis and PSA should not be exceeded. In addition, patients over the age of 65 should be considered for treatment with tofacitinib only if an alternative is not available, because they have an additional risk of developing a serious infection and an increased risk of dying from the infection.

Online also reported in April 2019’s Rote-Hand-Brief, which cautioned against exceeding the permissible dose of 5 mg tofacitinib twice a day in rheumatoid arthritis. Additionally, EMA had security concerns as early as 2013 and recommended Xeljanz® At first it is not admissible.