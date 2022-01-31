Sergio Mattarella re-elected as President of the State

Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy, was re-elected in the eighth round of voting. BILD: Paulo Gia // Quirinale Press Office / ANSA via Zuma Press / dpa

Italian parliamentarians and regional representatives re-elected Sergio Mattarella as head of state. The 80-year-old got more than 505 votes in the eighth round of voting and thus secured the required absolute majority.

Sergio Mattarella was re-elected president of Italy. The 80-year-old Sicilian secured more than 505 votes in the eighth ballot in Rome on Saturday, surpassing the required absolute majority. Prior to the presidential election, it was not clear if Mattarella would serve a second seven-year term. Only in the same context The elections have been going on since Monday Mattarella’s re-election was a possible way out for the parties, previously the parties were not able to agree on a candidate for a long time.

Mattarella himself did not initially publicly comment on his plans. Before taking office for the second time, the 80-year-old must still be sworn in on the constitution. His current term expires on February 3. According to media reports, he may then be sworn in.

Julia Unterberger, a senator from South Tyrol, told reporters before the eighth ballot that Mattarella had agreed to take over the presidency again. “I hope the president will agree to renew his willingness to lead our country,” said Federico de Inca, Minister for Relations with Parliament. “I spoke to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, on the phone. I assured him of Forza Italia’s support for his re-election,” former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi wrote on Twitter.

Right-wing opposition party amazed

According to media reports, current Prime Minister Mario Draghi also spoke with Mattarella before the vote. Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi saw Mattarella’s election as the only way to protect Italy from political insanity. Before the vote, Giorgia Meloni of the far-right opposition party Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) was surprised that other parties asked Mattarella for a second term. “I can’t believe this,” she wrote on Twitter.

Mattarella was considered popular during his previous tenure – both with many citizens and in politics. In Italy, the president has important powers. He can dissolve both houses of Parliament, sign laws and appoint ministers – which means he can prevent them, too. It can also identify issues for Parliament to deal with.

Italy threatened to plunge into political chaos

Italy threatened to plunge into political chaos in this year’s presidential election. Since Monday, Matteo Salvini’s right-wing Lega in particular has proposed several candidates, but none of them have won approval, especially in the center-left camp. On Friday evening, the Five Star Movement, the Lega movement and the Partito Democratic Socialist Party indicated that they were in favor of women. This is no longer the case on Saturday.

Previously, Maria Elisabetta Casellati, the current president of the Senate – the smaller of Italy’s two chambers of parliament – failed in the fifth round of voting. The Conservative politician in Forza Italia received only 382 votes. According to observers, the result indicated that her center-right camp, which had already received more votes on paper, did not approve of her candidacy.

sda / tgab