Andreas Seppi is making his first lawn championship this season.

Caltrier Andreas Seppi and Thomas Fabiano were eliminated in the Nottingham doubles in the first round on Wednesday afternoon.

The Italian duo had to concede defeat 6:7 (4), 6:7 (6) in two breaks at Challenger ATP in Great Britain Jay Clark (Great Britain) / Tanasi Kokinakis (Australia).

The match was very even from the start. Both duos served up to 6:6, even if Seppi/Fabbiano had to block three breakout balls in the first set and even one set-ball at 5:6. In the tiebreak, Clarke/Kokkinakis went straight to 5:0 and 6:2, Azzurri lowered him to 4:6, but had to give up the tiebreak with 4:7 after 44 minutes of play.

In the second part of the game, too, they gave each other nothing. Seppi / Fabiano led 4-2, but Clarke / Kokinakis saved the break. When the score was 5:4, “Azzurri” was awarded a set point for the first time, and shortly thereafter this combination also had to be decided in the tiebreak. Seppi/Fabiano immediately took a 6:3, but Clark/Kokinakis still didn’t give up, making three more saves, and shortly thereafter turning his first match point to the final score of 8:6.

Singles vs Hwang

Sippy is still in singles competition at the Turf Championships in Nottingham. The 37-year-old beretscher, who was able to hit Chinese Zhizhen Zhang (ATP 175) 7:6 (4), 6:2 at the start, will meet France’s Antoine Huang, number 133 in the world, in the second round on Thursday. Hoang gained the upper hand in two playoffs against Fabiano of all places. Sibi and Huang, who is 12 years younger than him, have never played against each other.

Author: pm