Seniors Smartphones, Doro 8080, Emporia Smart and Gigaset GS4 Senior – Gütsel Online

Reading time 2 minutes 31 seconds, article last edited on November 30, 2021

Gütersloh: Seniors-friendly smartphones, Doro 8080, Emporia Smart and Gigaset GS4 Senior

Seniors can use smartphones to keep in touch with their family and friends: write a quick invite to a coffee party, watch videos of their grandchildren, view and post photos from their recent vacation and stay up to date using the news app or email • Write emails and messages. Help can also be sought quickly in an emergency.

Small line, filigree process, complex surfaces

Older people often have problems with small fonts, subtle touch screen controls, and sometimes incomprehensible user interfaces. Complex settings can overwhelm the elderly and cause fear of smartphones.

Smartphones designed specifically for seniors want to do this better and provide interfaces that are simple, easy to read and easy to use. The devices can be used as universally as traditional smartphones. With operating concepts suitable for the elderly, users are taken more than one hand. Older cell phones often offer hardware functionality that is not available in “regular” models or only insufficiently? For example an emergency call button or a traditional headphone connection.

The Doro 8080, emporiaSMART.3 and Gigaset GS4 Senior look almost identical. However, manufacturers choose different approaches, and therefore they are suited differently for people with or without prior experience.

Doro’s “Helferline” is particularly compelling. However, often, local smartphone dealers or associations such as Caritas, Diakonie, or care services also assist in setting up and using smartphones.

Doro 8080, the smartphone with conversational navigation

Easier to use with conversational navigation and Google Assistant

Beautiful design for the best sound, vision and touch

Alarm button and remote maintenance via Doro . response

Screen: 5.70 inches, 720 x 1440 pixels (282 ppi)

Android operating system

Qualcomm CPU, octa-core (64-bit)

Snapdragon 439, 8 x 2,00 GHz

32 GB memory, expandable with microSD card

LTE Cellular (4G)

Main camera 16 MP

156.7 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm

Weight 175 grams

NFC

Hellerline » Do you want to set up your Doro mobile in a professional way or do you need help with another technical device? Call us free of charge (0800 400 4700) or book an appointment at helferline.at/doro. We provide a quick and unbureaucratic “help line” that is specialized in your application and takes enough time to resolve your technical issue. As a Doro customer, you will receive an exclusive 30 minutes of technical assistance from us – enjoy! (Please provide your Helferline voucher code or Doro IMEI number when making an appointment).



emporiaSMART.3

Good readability thanks to the large 5.5 inch screen

13 mega pixel main camera

Charging place, including charging base

1.5 GHz Quad Core Processor

720 x 1440 pixels

Primary Camera 13 MP, Front Camera 8 MP

Android 9

Battery capacity 2500 mAh

Oil reserve 168 h

Talk time up to 550 minutes

4G/FDD LTE

802.11 b / g / n / ac dual-band Wi-Fi

GPS, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, headphone jack

2 GB RAM, 16 GB ROM, Micro SD Card Slot 64 GB

Height 150 mm, width 72 mm, depth ten mm

Weight 167 grams

Gigaset GS4 Senior, the smartphone for people who want to communicate intelligently even in their old age