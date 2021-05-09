Semi-Final Success Against the United States – The Mission to Defend the Title: Swiss Football in the World Cup Final – sport

The Swiss national team reached the final of the World Cup in Calgary. Around Silvana Terenzoni, the team defeated USA 7: 3 in the semifinals.

For Swiss footballers about Skip Silvana Tirinzoni, the dream of successfully defending their title at the World Championships in Calgary still remains. On Sunday evening, the Swiss national team beat the United States 7-3 in the semi-finals.

After Melanie Barbizat, Esther Neuschwander, Alena Batz and Trinzoni of CCAraw had already won the duel against the Americans led by Tabitha Peterson 6-5 in the Robben Round, the US team also lost in the semi-finals.

Initial decision at the end of 7

The Swiss women laid the groundwork for their success in the third end, as the team around Tirinzoni pulled off a double win with the last stone and wrote a two-man win at 3: 1 in the meantime. The initial decision was made by Team CC Aarau in a long close match at the seventh end with two stolen stones to make the score 6-2.

The US team, which won 8: 7 in the quarter-finals against Denmark after an initial 1: 3 deficit, could no longer answer the deficit. After 9 finals, the match ended and the Swiss women entered the finals.

Send a notification Open the boxClose the box Catch the Swiss women’s soccer final live on Sunday from 9:00 pm via SRF info and on the SRF Sport app.

In the final match on Sunday evening, the Swiss will face Russia (Alina Kwalewa), who beat Olympic champion Sweden (Anna Hasselburg) 8: 7 in the second semi-final. The Russians finished Rubin’s run second behind Switzerland. In the preliminary round, Switzerland won the direct duel 8: 6.