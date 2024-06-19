Self-management is the goal in fibromyalgia syndrome

If fibromyalgia is suspected, confirming the diagnosis and identifying comorbidities are the basis of the first steps in treatment. The emphasis should be on self-management: for long-term treatment, procedures that sufferers can do themselves and that have no side effects are recommended.

New Africa/Adobe Stock

Fibromyalgia is a functional somatic syndrome with a peak in middle age and a clear difference in prevalence between the sexes: “It is estimated that 0.2-0.5% of all men and 3-4% of all women worldwide aged ≥40 years suffer from fibromyalgia. A 60-year syndrome,” reports OA Dr. Michael Wolkhardt, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Salzkammergut Vokelbrück Hospital. It is a non-inflammatory disease whose pathophysiology remains unclear. Discussions about the possible etiology of fibromyalgia have led to the disease being moved from the Rheumatic Diseases group of the ICD -11 to the newly created group of chronic primary pain syndromes.

A possible explanation for the development of fibromyalgia is based on the psychosomatic disorder model of stress-induced hyperalgesia. According to this model, long-term repetitive stress, emotional deprivation, or psychological trauma inhibits descending pain inhibition and thus leads to central pain sensitivity. The event is exacerbated by negative thoughts and feelings, depressive disorders, unfavorable behavior (such as excessive physical protection) and inappropriate reactions from the environment. There is also debate about whether nutritional influences play a role. There are reports that people with fibromyalgia consume lower amounts of vitamin AEK, folic acid, selenium and zinc.